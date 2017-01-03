6 Top Stocks to Buy in January

With President-elect Trump set to take office in a few short weeks and the Federal Reserve expected to introduce multiple rate hikes that should strengthen the greenback against many foreign currencies, this year promises to be a particularly interesting -- and perhaps challenging -- one from an investing standpoint. George Budwell : Despite its top-selling anti-inflammatory drug Humira going off patent in the U.S. last month, AbbVie's shares still managed to end the year on a high note, rallying by 8.7% for the full year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.