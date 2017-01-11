6 things we learned at the Detroit auto show
In this Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, file photo, Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne listens to a question during a briefing at the North American International Auto show, in Detroit. President-elect Donald Trump and his Twitter threats to tax Mexican auto imports were the talk of the auto show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08)
|13 hr
|Millie
|12
|Press Digest- New York Times business news - Ja...
|16 hr
|Fundie Concernd B...
|2
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
|Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11)
|Dec 30
|Jake
|59
|China hits GM joint venture with $29 million fi...
|Dec 23
|gwww
|1
|EBay And Amazon Dominate The DIY Auto Retail Ma...
|Dec 15
|muriel726
|1
|This 84-year-old car guy blasts Elon Musk and T...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC