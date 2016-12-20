VW Reaches Deal for Emissions-Cheating Audi, Porsche Models

Volkswagen AG reached an agreement with U.S. car owners and regulators to fix or buy back about 80,000 Audi, VW and Porsche vehicles with emissions-cheating 3.0-liter diesel engines. The accord covering the 2014 Volkswagen Touareg, some 2015 Porsche models and some 2016 Audi models resolves another significant piece of Volkswagen's emissions-cheating scandal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.