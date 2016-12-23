Volkswagen AG

Volkswagen AG is a Germany-based automobile manufacturer. The Company consists of four business segments namely: the Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment, engaged in the development of vehicles and engines, the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and the genuine parts business; the Trucks and Buses segment, engaged in the development, production and sale of trucks and buses from the Scania and MAN brands, the corresponding genuine parts business and related services; the Power Engineering segment, that combines the large-bore diesel engines, turbo machinery, special gear units, propulsion components and testing systems businesses, and the Financial Services segment, that comprises dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking and insurance activities, as well as fleet management.

