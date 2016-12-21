Toyota announces new executive to lead Brazil operations
Toyota Motor Corp said on Saturday that a new chief executive officer will lead its Brazil operations beginning Jan. 2. The Toyota logo is seen at the main entrance of their factory in Indaiatuba, Brazil, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker REUTERS: Toyota Motor Corp said on Saturday that a new chief executive officer will lead its Brazil operations beginning Jan. 2. The Japanese carmaker said Rafael Chang would take over the company's largest South American operation.
