Thousands of Americans face layoffs before the holidays
General Motors: GM announced Monday that it will lay off 1,300 workers at a Detroit plant. The workers make the Chevy Volt, in addition to the Chevy Impala and Buick LaCrosse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China hits GM joint venture with $29 million fi...
|Fri
|gwww
|1
|Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11)
|Dec 19
|JAB-1020
|58
|EBay And Amazon Dominate The DIY Auto Retail Ma...
|Dec 15
|muriel726
|1
|This 84-year-old car guy blasts Elon Musk and T...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|W.L. family shares struggle to survive (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|skeletons in her ...
|22
|EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson on Why She Said 'Nope...
|Oct '16
|John Kenney Lying...
|1
|Monaco Coach recalls several 2006-2008 MOTORHOMES (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Glenys
|21
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC