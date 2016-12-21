Tata Motors signs up Akshay Kumar as brand ambassador for commercial vehicles1 hour ago

New Delhi, Dec 27: Tata Motors today roped in Bollywood star Akshay Kumar as brand ambassador for its commercial vehicle business unit. "Indian cinema's 'original Khiladi' will make his blockbuster entry in this new role at the launch of Tata Motors' latest offering in commercial vehicles, slated in January 2017," the company said in a statement.

