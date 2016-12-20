Supreme Court rejects burned Austintown patrolman's claims against Ford Motor Co.

The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled against an Austintown patrolman who sued the Ford Motor Company for burns he suffered when his cruiser burst into flames during a crash. The case centered on a speeding drunk driver who in 2007, slammed into the back of police officer Ross Linert's department-issued 2005 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor, triggering a fuel-fed fire that severely burned him.

