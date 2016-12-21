RV industry makes comeback in Elkhart...

RV industry makes comeback in Elkhart County

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

The recreational vehicle industry, which drives the economy of Elkhart County in northern Indiana, came back strong in 2016 and industry leaders are optimistic about next year. The Elkhart Truth reports unemployment peaked in Elkhart County at 19.6 percent in 2009 as the RV industry was shedding jobs and struggling to stay afloat during the Great Recession.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Automakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11) 19 hr Jake 59
News China hits GM joint venture with $29 million fi... Dec 23 gwww 1
News EBay And Amazon Dominate The DIY Auto Retail Ma... Dec 15 muriel726 1
News This 84-year-old car guy blasts Elon Musk and T... Oct '16 Solarman 1
News W.L. family shares struggle to survive (Mar '09) Oct '16 skeletons in her ... 22
News EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson on Why She Said 'Nope... Oct '16 John Kenney Lying... 1
News Monaco Coach recalls several 2006-2008 MOTORHOMES (Aug '08) Oct '16 Glenys 21
See all Automakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Automakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,745 • Total comments across all topics: 277,482,400

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC