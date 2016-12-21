RPT-Blindsided by SUV boom, Hyundai M...

RPT-Blindsided by SUV boom, Hyundai Motor trims costs, perks

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

SEOUL, Dec 26 Headed for a fourth straight annual profit decline, Hyundai Motor is trimming its cost fat; scaling back on business class flights and annual family home trips for overseas employees, executives told Reuters. The South Korean automaker has been hit by its exposure to weak emerging markets, and a product line-up that features more sedans than sport utility vehicles, just as SUVs have become more popular across many global markets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Automakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China hits GM joint venture with $29 million fi... Dec 23 gwww 1
News Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11) Dec 19 JAB-1020 58
News EBay And Amazon Dominate The DIY Auto Retail Ma... Dec 15 muriel726 1
News This 84-year-old car guy blasts Elon Musk and T... Oct '16 Solarman 1
News W.L. family shares struggle to survive (Mar '09) Oct '16 skeletons in her ... 22
News EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson on Why She Said 'Nope... Oct '16 John Kenney Lying... 1
News Monaco Coach recalls several 2006-2008 MOTORHOMES (Aug '08) Oct '16 Glenys 21
See all Automakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Automakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Earthquake
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,563 • Total comments across all topics: 277,373,645

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC