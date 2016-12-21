RPT-Battle lines forming for Tata leg...

RPT-Battle lines forming for Tata legal showdown

9 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Dec 27 As India's biggest corporate showdown heads from the boardroom to the courtroom and brings in a Who's Who of the country's legal profession, ousted Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry vows a multi-layered battle for governance reforms at the $100 billion conglomerate, people close to him say. Mistry, who was dismissed from his post in October and has since left boards at other Tata group companies, will step up his legal fight with patriarch Ratan Tata and others and make his case in any regulatory investigations into the Tata group, three people familiar with Mistry's strategy said.

