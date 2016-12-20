Reliability, durability, earned Toyota Hiace mini bus of the year award
U NLIKE in the past when the award of Nigeria mini bus of the year used to be a smooth sail for the Toyota Hiace, the 2016 mini bus of the year award was keenly contested by the Hiace, Nissan Urvan and Mercedes Sprinter. The Hiace's many decades of reliability, ease of maintenance and durability gave it the award at the prestigious Eko Hotel late last month,.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11)
|4 hr
|Jake
|59
|China hits GM joint venture with $29 million fi...
|Dec 23
|gwww
|1
|EBay And Amazon Dominate The DIY Auto Retail Ma...
|Dec 15
|muriel726
|1
|This 84-year-old car guy blasts Elon Musk and T...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|W.L. family shares struggle to survive (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|skeletons in her ...
|22
|EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson on Why She Said 'Nope...
|Oct '16
|John Kenney Lying...
|1
|Monaco Coach recalls several 2006-2008 MOTORHOMES (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Glenys
|21
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC