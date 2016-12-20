Reliability, durability, earned Toyota Hiace mini bus of the year award

U NLIKE in the past when the award of Nigeria mini bus of the year used to be a smooth sail for the Toyota Hiace, the 2016 mini bus of the year award was keenly contested by the Hiace, Nissan Urvan and Mercedes Sprinter. The Hiace's many decades of reliability, ease of maintenance and durability gave it the award at the prestigious Eko Hotel late last month,.

