PGW plant in Tipton to be sold

LKQ Corp. - which bought PGW for $635 million earlier this year - recently announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell the OEM glass manufacturing business of its Pittsburgh Glass Works subsidiary to a subsidiary of Vitro S.A.B. de C.V., a leading glass manufacturer based in Mexico. The sale price is $310 million, subject to potential post-closing purchase price adjustments.

