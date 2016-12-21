Judge sides with ex-Delphi employees

Judge sides with ex-Delphi employees

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Chronicle

A federal judge has ruled that the U.S. Treasury Department must disclose some 220 withheld documents to former Delphi Corp. salaried workers who are attempting to regain pensions taken away from them by the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation. Judge Emmet G. Sullivan of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruled Dec. 20 the federal agency failed to supply him with for the privilege it invoked not to disclose some of the 220 documents involving the PBGC's decision to terminate the pensions during the buyout of General Motors and Chrysler in 2009.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Automakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China hits GM joint venture with $29 million fi... Dec 23 gwww 1
News Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11) Dec 19 JAB-1020 58
News EBay And Amazon Dominate The DIY Auto Retail Ma... Dec 15 muriel726 1
News This 84-year-old car guy blasts Elon Musk and T... Oct '16 Solarman 1
News W.L. family shares struggle to survive (Mar '09) Oct '16 skeletons in her ... 22
News EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson on Why She Said 'Nope... Oct '16 John Kenney Lying... 1
News Monaco Coach recalls several 2006-2008 MOTORHOMES (Aug '08) Oct '16 Glenys 21
See all Automakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Automakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Earthquake
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,563 • Total comments across all topics: 277,373,640

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC