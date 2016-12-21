Japan's Mitsui to sell part of Marcel...

Japan's Mitsui to sell part of Marcellus assets stake for $207 mln

Thursday Dec 22

Dec 22 Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co said on Thursday it has agreed to sell a part of its stake in the Marcellus shale gas project in the United States to Alta Resources Development for $207 million. The move comes as part of Mitsui's efforts to improve its energy and mineral resources portfolio and the deal will help it focus its future investments into more productive areas where it will retain its interests, Mitsui said in a statement.

