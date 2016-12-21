Japan's Mitsui to sell part of Marcellus assets stake for $207 mln
Dec 22 Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co said on Thursday it has agreed to sell a part of its stake in the Marcellus shale gas project in the United States to Alta Resources Development for $207 million. The move comes as part of Mitsui's efforts to improve its energy and mineral resources portfolio and the deal will help it focus its future investments into more productive areas where it will retain its interests, Mitsui said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China hits GM joint venture with $29 million fi...
|Fri
|gwww
|1
|Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11)
|Dec 19
|JAB-1020
|58
|EBay And Amazon Dominate The DIY Auto Retail Ma...
|Dec 15
|muriel726
|1
|This 84-year-old car guy blasts Elon Musk and T...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|W.L. family shares struggle to survive (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|skeletons in her ...
|22
|EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson on Why She Said 'Nope...
|Oct '16
|John Kenney Lying...
|1
|Monaco Coach recalls several 2006-2008 MOTORHOMES (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Glenys
|21
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC