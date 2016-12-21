Hours after Tata Motors ouster, Wadia files criminal defamation case against Ratan Tata, Tata Sons

Nusli Wadia filed a criminal defamation case just hours after Tata Motors shareholders voted in favour of his removal as an independent director. Business tycoon Nusli Wadia, the former independent director on the board of three Tata Group companies, on Friday filed defamation case against Tata Sons and Ratan Tata, just hours Tata Motors shareholders voted in favour of his removal as the post.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.