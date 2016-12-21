Honda enters talks with Alphabet's Waymo on self-driving technology
Dec 21 Honda Motor Co Ltd's R&D unit said on Wednesday it has entered into formal talks with Alphabet Inc's Waymo to add self-driving technology to its vehicles. Honda will initially provide vehicles modified to accommodate Waymo's self-driving technology which would join Waymo's existing fleet being tested across four cities in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China hits GM joint venture with $29 million fi...
|Fri
|gwww
|1
|Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11)
|Dec 19
|JAB-1020
|58
|EBay And Amazon Dominate The DIY Auto Retail Ma...
|Dec 15
|muriel726
|1
|This 84-year-old car guy blasts Elon Musk and T...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|W.L. family shares struggle to survive (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|skeletons in her ...
|22
|EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson on Why She Said 'Nope...
|Oct '16
|John Kenney Lying...
|1
|Monaco Coach recalls several 2006-2008 MOTORHOMES (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Glenys
|21
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC