GM, Fiat Chrysler cut jobs as sales pendulum swings to SUVs
For unionized auto workers, even amid a booming U.S. market, the only safe jobs of late have been building pickups and sport utility vehicles. Within the next month, General Motors plans to cut about 3,300 employees at three car plants, as the largest U.S. automaker slashes production of models including the Chevrolet Cruze compact.
