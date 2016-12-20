Ex-Commonwealth Bank tech executive K...

Ex-Commonwealth Bank tech executive Keith Hunter jailed for bribery

Monday Dec 19

Keith Hunter, a former senior technology executive at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail for bribery offences after CBA discovered suspicious payments being made to his bank account there which it referred to the NSW Police. In the NSW District Court on Tuesday Justice David Arnott sentenced Mr Hunter, 62, for "dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception" and "corruptly receiving a benefit" after he and another CBA colleague allegedly received a combined total of $2.9 million in bribes.

