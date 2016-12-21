ED questions CFO of AirAsia India in FEMA case
Enforcement Directorate has questioned AirAsia India's chief financial officer in connection with an alleged forex violation case. ED is probing ousted Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry's allegation that fraudulent transactionsinvolving non-existent entities in India and Singapore, were carried involving the airlines.
