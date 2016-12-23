China Slaps GM With $29 Million Fine Amid Growing Tensions
China slapped a $29 million fine on General Motors Co. for antitrust violations, a sign of the growing tensions between the U.S. and the Asian nation The largest U.S. automaker is accused of setting minimum prices on some models in its SAIC General Motors joint venture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
