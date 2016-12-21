China hits GM joint venture with $29 million fine after price-fixing probe
WICU12 Erie reports that:
Chinese regulators have fined the U.S. automaker's local joint venture the equivalent of $29 million, saying it broke antitrust rules. Authorities in Shanghai said Friday they found that GM's venture with Chinese carmaker SAIC colluded with its dealers to fix the prices of Cadillac, Chevrolet and Buick models.
#1 Friday
IM sure Gm does sell allot of cars in China but they build the cars in China and sell the cars in China.how does that benefit the USA?Then they sell them from the US to China.The bigger problem is that China is a communist country and were just helping them get bigger and bigger.We could sell allot of cars in Russia too.China is not our ally and we'll pay if we keep it up.How much profit does GM need before its greed?
