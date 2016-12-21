There are on the WICU12 Erie story from Friday, titled China hits GM joint venture with $29 million fine after price-fixing probe. In it, WICU12 Erie reports that:

Chinese regulators have fined the U.S. automaker's local joint venture the equivalent of $29 million, saying it broke antitrust rules. Authorities in Shanghai said Friday they found that GM's venture with Chinese carmaker SAIC colluded with its dealers to fix the prices of Cadillac, Chevrolet and Buick models.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.