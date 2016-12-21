Beyonce Sued Over 'Drunk in Love' Music Video
Beyonce is being sued by clothing designer Dwayne Walker over the use of the Roc-A-Fella logo in her 2013 music video for "Drunk in Love," according to court documents reviewed by Billboard . In multiple lawsuits in recent years, Walker claimed his design provided the basis of the logo for Jay Z , Damon Dash and Kareem "Biggs" Burke's record label in 1995 and is suing Jay's wife for impermissibly "prominently displaying" the image in her video.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China hits GM joint venture with $29 million fi...
|Fri
|gwww
|1
|Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11)
|Dec 19
|JAB-1020
|58
|EBay And Amazon Dominate The DIY Auto Retail Ma...
|Dec 15
|muriel726
|1
|This 84-year-old car guy blasts Elon Musk and T...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|W.L. family shares struggle to survive (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|skeletons in her ...
|22
|EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson on Why She Said 'Nope...
|Oct '16
|John Kenney Lying...
|1
|Monaco Coach recalls several 2006-2008 MOTORHOMES (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Glenys
|21
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC