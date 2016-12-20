4 Things PACCAR Inc.'s CEO Wants You to Know for 2017
Here are four encouraging quotes from Armstrong that should also give you an idea about what lies ahead for PACCAR. Like most leading truck manufacturers, PACCAR is cautious about the North American trucking markets: It projectsindustry Class 8 truck sales to be 200,000-230,000 units in 2017, slightly lower than the 2016 midpoint estimate but significantly down from 2015 sales of 278,000 trucks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China hits GM joint venture with $29 million fi...
|Fri
|gwww
|1
|Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11)
|Dec 19
|JAB-1020
|58
|EBay And Amazon Dominate The DIY Auto Retail Ma...
|Dec 15
|muriel726
|1
|This 84-year-old car guy blasts Elon Musk and T...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|W.L. family shares struggle to survive (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|skeletons in her ...
|22
|EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson on Why She Said 'Nope...
|Oct '16
|John Kenney Lying...
|1
|Monaco Coach recalls several 2006-2008 MOTORHOMES (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Glenys
|21
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC