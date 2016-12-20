2017 Tata Xenon Yodha launch date is ...

2017 Tata Xenon Yodha launch date is 3rd January 2017

Tata Motors , country's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer is all set to launch the facelift version of Xenon pick-up truck by next month. Slated to arrive in the domestic market on 3rd January 2017, this new pick-up truck will be launched in presence of Akshay Kumar which is company's new brand ambassador.

