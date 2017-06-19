Spice GST Suvidha provider is all gea...

Spice GST Suvidha provider is all geared up for July 1st

New Delhi , June 24 : India is at the dawn of implementation of fair taxation, GST is all set to rollout on July 1st. The primary purpose of the Goods and Services Tax Network GSTN is to offer IT infrastructure and services to central and state governments, taxpayers and other stakeholders, to further facilitate the implementation of the GST.

