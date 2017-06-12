Should Apple Consider Buying Athenahealth?

Apple could surprise the world and make a move into the healthcare space by acquiring athenahealth , Citi analyst Garen Sarafian suggested on Thursday. Following a CNBC report that said Apple was working to transform its iPhone into a "centralized" manager of patient health, Sarafian offered up athena as a "well-suited candidate" that could help Apple on that mission.

