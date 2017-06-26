Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 771,673 Shares of athenahealth, Inc.
Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in athenahealth, Inc. by 75.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,327 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 771,673 shares during the period.
