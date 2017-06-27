Olin College Announces 2017 Fulbright...

Olin College Announces 2017 Fulbright Winners

One recent graduate and two Olin alumni have earned a coveted Fulbright student scholarship to conduct research or teach abroad. As the flagship international exchange initiative sponsored by the U.S. government, the Fulbright Program is designed to build relationships between Americans and people in more than 140 countries across the globe to collectively address global challenges and work toward world peace.

