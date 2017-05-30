Jenzabar continues to help clients ac...

Jenzabar continues to help clients achieve success with cloud initiatives

Jenzabar, Inc., a leading provider of software, strategies, and services for higher education, today announced during its Annual User Conference, Jenzabar's Annual Meeting, that over 165 higher education institutions are now in the Jenzabar Cloud. "We continue to help clients transition to the Jenzabar Cloud," said Ben Bassett, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Managed Services at Jenzabar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University Business.

