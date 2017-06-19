Cornerspring marks final school day on athenahealth campus
Students, parents and staff packed into Cornerspring Montessori School's Hatley Road space June 9 to celebrate the last day of classes, as well as to mark the end of an era as the school moves into its new space this summer. Since its founding in 2001, Cornerspring has moved from the corner of Congress and Spring streets to its current space on athenahealth's campus, which it has occupied since 2008.
