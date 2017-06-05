Bodhtree partners with Infosys to provide GST solution

Hyderabad, June 8 - Bodhtree Consulting Limited, a leading IT consulting and software service provider, on Thursday announced its strategic partnership with Infosys as an Application Service Provider wherein the clients of Infosys will have an option to utilise GSP platform of Bodhtree for their GST filings. The size of the project could be over Rs 200 crore and we are working towards realising these revenues in the next three years, Bodhtree Managing Director L.N. Ramakrishna told reporters here.

