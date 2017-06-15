athenahealth, Inc. (ATHN) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.
Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in athenahealth, Inc. by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC.
