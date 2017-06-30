athenahealth, Inc. (ATHN) Receives Av...

athenahealth, Inc. (ATHN) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Shares of athenahealth, Inc. have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Application Service Providers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Daily Startup: Health-Care Software Provide... (Feb '14) Feb '14 Jeff Brightone 1
News HealthBeat 2013 tickets going fast! Salesforce,... (May '13) May '13 VINSENT 1
News Portland startup CoPatient navigates complex me... (Nov '12) Nov '12 CareNovateMag 1
BG, SBLC, MTN, Providers -- Finance & Investment (Jul '12) Aug '12 Ramana K 2
News JA Solar Q1 2012 Earnings Preview: After A Diff... (May '12) May '12 jose enrique 1
News Aetna, CIGNA Place 1st, 2nd On Handling Claims (May '08) Apr '11 jon 12
News Opinion: Interview with Jonathan Bush: Health C... (Dec '09) Dec '09 Chockmah 13
See all Application Service Providers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Application Service Providers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,603 • Total comments across all topics: 282,156,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC