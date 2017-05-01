Point-of-Care Partners to Help Monito...

Point-of-Care Partners to Help Monitor Evolving State Prescribing Regulations for athenahealth

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

Point-of-Care Partners , a national health information technology strategy and management consulting firm, has been chosen to provide its "ePrescribing State Law Review" services to athenahealth, Inc. , a leading provider of network-enabled services and point-of-care mobile applications for hospital and ambulatory providers nationwide. Through its Regulatory Resource Center, POCP helps electronic health record companies ensure that their EHR platforms are compliant with state and federal regulations governing electronic prescribing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Application Service Providers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Daily Startup: Health-Care Software Provide... (Feb '14) Feb '14 Jeff Brightone 1
News HealthBeat 2013 tickets going fast! Salesforce,... (May '13) May '13 VINSENT 1
News Portland startup CoPatient navigates complex me... (Nov '12) Nov '12 CareNovateMag 1
BG, SBLC, MTN, Providers -- Finance & Investment (Jul '12) Aug '12 Ramana K 2
News JA Solar Q1 2012 Earnings Preview: After A Diff... (May '12) May '12 jose enrique 1
News Aetna, CIGNA Place 1st, 2nd On Handling Claims (May '08) Apr '11 jon 12
News Opinion: Interview with Jonathan Bush: Health C... (Dec '09) Dec '09 Chockmah 13
See all Application Service Providers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Application Service Providers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,705 • Total comments across all topics: 280,722,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC