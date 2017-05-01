Point-of-Care Partners to Help Monitor Evolving State Prescribing Regulations for athenahealth

Point-of-Care Partners , a national health information technology strategy and management consulting firm, has been chosen to provide its "ePrescribing State Law Review" services to athenahealth, Inc. , a leading provider of network-enabled services and point-of-care mobile applications for hospital and ambulatory providers nationwide. Through its Regulatory Resource Center, POCP helps electronic health record companies ensure that their EHR platforms are compliant with state and federal regulations governing electronic prescribing.

