Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stake in athenahealth, Inc
Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in athenahealth, Inc by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 221,491 shares of the health services provider's stock after buying an additional 45,479 shares during the period.
