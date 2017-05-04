Obamacare Hurts Healthcare Cost Reduc...

Obamacare Hurts Healthcare Cost Reduction Efforts, Athenahealth CEO Says

Monday May 1

Athenahealth CEO Jonathan Bush believes that the Affordable Care Act is too focused on giving people access to the health insurance market and not focused enough on reducing health insurance costs. "It's absolutely the case that the policy so far has been, you know, let's make sure there's access and then we worry about cost where as in any market what you do is work on cost and more and more people access it," Bush told Fox Business News Monday.

Chicago, IL

