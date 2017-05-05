MSNBC Guest Curses Live On Air [VIDEO]
Much to the chagrin of host Stephanie Ruhle, an MSNBC guest cursed during a healthcare debate and smirked when she called out his mistake. Ruhle asked Jonathan Bush, CEO of athenahealth, how the AHCA would help people who face healthcare discrimination from their employers.
