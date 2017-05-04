Medicaid Patients Spend More Time In Doctors' Waiting Rooms Than People With Private Insurance
Medicaid patients spend more time waiting to see the doctor than people with private insurance, according to a new study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. MIT researchers analyzed 21.4 million anonymized records from athenahealth, a Massachusetts-based health IT company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical Daily.
Add your comments below
Application Service Providers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Daily Startup: Health-Care Software Provide... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|HealthBeat 2013 tickets going fast! Salesforce,... (May '13)
|May '13
|VINSENT
|1
|Portland startup CoPatient navigates complex me... (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|CareNovateMag
|1
|BG, SBLC, MTN, Providers -- Finance & Investment (Jul '12)
|Aug '12
|Ramana K
|2
|JA Solar Q1 2012 Earnings Preview: After A Diff... (May '12)
|May '12
|jose enrique
|1
|Aetna, CIGNA Place 1st, 2nd On Handling Claims (May '08)
|Apr '11
|jon
|12
|Opinion: Interview with Jonathan Bush: Health C... (Dec '09)
|Dec '09
|Chockmah
|13
Find what you want!
Search Application Service Providers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC