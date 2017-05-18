Janeiro Digital Named a Business and IT Services 'Cool Vendor' by Gartner
Janeiro Digital , a digital business consultancy solving mission-critical business objectives with creative technology solutions, today announced that it has been included in the list of "Cool Vendors" in the Business and IT Services[i] report by , Inc. This report evaluates vendors offering newer, disruptive, agile, collaborative, and automated approaches to service delivery and value propositions that support digital business initiatives in the business and IT services market.
