Healthcare CEO: Insurance shouldn't be tied to your employer who may...
Jonathan Bush, CEO of athenahealth, sat down with Business Insider global editor in chief Henry Blodget to discuss our nation's current healthcare system. Following is a transcript of the video.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Application Service Providers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Daily Startup: Health-Care Software Provide... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|HealthBeat 2013 tickets going fast! Salesforce,... (May '13)
|May '13
|VINSENT
|1
|Portland startup CoPatient navigates complex me... (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|CareNovateMag
|1
|BG, SBLC, MTN, Providers -- Finance & Investment (Jul '12)
|Aug '12
|Ramana K
|2
|JA Solar Q1 2012 Earnings Preview: After A Diff... (May '12)
|May '12
|jose enrique
|1
|Aetna, CIGNA Place 1st, 2nd On Handling Claims (May '08)
|Apr '11
|jon
|12
|Opinion: Interview with Jonathan Bush: Health C... (Dec '09)
|Dec '09
|Chockmah
|13
Find what you want!
Search Application Service Providers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC