Elliott discloses 9.2 percent stake in Athenahealth, shares soar
Shares of Athenahealth, a $4.1-billion company based in Watertown, Mass., jumped 15.7 percent to $123 in premarket trading. Elliott is a $33-billion multi-strategy hedge fund and an aggressive activist investor, launching more activist campaigns than any other hedge fund in the last few years.
