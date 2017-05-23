Athenahealth May Attract Software Providers if Elliott Can Push for a Sale

A day after Elliott Management Corp. revealed a stake in athenahealth , Wall Street firms weighed in on the situation stating their confidence that the activist will be able to get its agenda through. "Fundamentals remain a concern but the involvement of an activist limits [near term] downside and increases the chances of a sale," wrote Jefferies, Sean Dodge, adding that a sale is not the only outcome Athena could see, though likely.

