athenahealth, Inc (ATHN) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Financial Services Inc.
Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of athenahealth, Inc by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,445 shares of the health services provider's stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period.
