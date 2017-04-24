While Overdoses Skyrocket, Others Struggle With Addiction
Doctors are reducing prescriptions for painkillers in response to rising opioid deaths, but barriers to access may be pushing dependent users into abusing illicit opioids and heroin. A new study from Athenahealth, a cloud-based health care services group, reveals doctors are cutting down on prescribing opioids to patients in an effort to curb dependence and abuse.
