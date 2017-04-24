The Great American Medicine Show

With Barack out of the White House, Obamacare now looks something like a 7-year-old orphan: the unwanted child of yesterday's Washington; a needy patchwork mega law with holes in its coverage. Strange part is that Obamacare is still on its feet, doing pretty much what it was told to do: extending breaks to some poor people, to 20-somethings, 20 million formerly uninsured.

