MassTLC Opens Nominations for 2017 Leadership Awards

Wednesday Apr 26

The Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council , the largest and most powerful technology association in the region, today opened nominations for its 20th annual Mass Technology Leadership Awards. The Commonwealth's most prestigious technology awards program celebrates the region's best leaders, companies and technologies.

