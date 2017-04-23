athenahealth (ATHN) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.56
News stories about athenahealth have trended very positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Application Service Providers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Daily Startup: Health-Care Software Provide... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|HealthBeat 2013 tickets going fast! Salesforce,... (May '13)
|May '13
|VINSENT
|1
|Portland startup CoPatient navigates complex me... (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|CareNovateMag
|1
|BG, SBLC, MTN, Providers -- Finance & Investment (Jul '12)
|Aug '12
|Ramana K
|2
|JA Solar Q1 2012 Earnings Preview: After A Diff... (May '12)
|May '12
|jose enrique
|1
|Aetna, CIGNA Place 1st, 2nd On Handling Claims (May '08)
|Apr '11
|jon
|12
|Opinion: Interview with Jonathan Bush: Health C... (Dec '09)
|Dec '09
|Chockmah
|13
Find what you want!
Search Application Service Providers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC