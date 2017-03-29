Maine's call-center mecca

At the Carbonite call center in Lewiston, Maine, every minute an agent spends trying to fix a specific problem is tracked, allowing the data protection software company to put a price tag on each issue as it arises. Nearby, at the new Wayfair call centers in Bangor and Brunswick, customer service representatives reach out to people whose home-goods deliveries are at risk of being delayed or damaged, determined by an algorithm that analyzes previous feedback on similar orders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.