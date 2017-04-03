Janeiro Digital Named a Vendor to Wat...

Janeiro Digital Named a Vendor to Watch by Gartner

Wednesday Mar 15

Vendors selected as a Vendor to Watch have made significant investments and strategic alignment with at least three of five trends identified by Gartner )-- Janeiro Digital , a digital business services consulting company, has been included in the list of Vendors to Watch in the 28 February 2017 Market Trends for Application Service Providers report by Gartner, Inc. As part of the report, Gartner writes, "Many service providers participate in the application service market." Vendors selected as a Vendor to Watch have made significant investments and strategic alignment with at least three of five trends identified by Gartner.

